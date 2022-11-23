Suhana Khan Turns Cheerleader For Cousin Alia Chhiba, Reshares Her Post On Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself.

However, on Tuesday, the starlet turned cheerleader for her cousin Alia Chhiba with whom she shares a close bond.

Taking to her Instagram story, she reshared Alia's post of her recent photoshoot and dropped a few purple hearts and a lovestruck emoticon.

Alia, who is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba, looked stunning in an Amit Aggarwal purple metallic ruffle dress from his recent collection Pedesis.

In the past as well, Suhana Khan has commented and showered love on her besties Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's photoshoots and pictures.

Earlier this month, Suhana Khan had shared gorgeous pictures of herself from various Diwali parties. While in the first picture she is seen donning a beautiful golden beige Manish Malhotra saree, in the second is seen slaying in a Falguni Shane Peacock peach-golden embellished saree.

Take a look at the posts here.

Two weeks ago, Suhana had shared an adorable photo with her brother Aryan Khan and their cute pet on the occasion of his 25th birthday. She also penned a sweet message for him.

"Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend," she wrote on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The movie will also mark Agastya and Khushi's debut. It is based on the popular comic of the same name and will release on Netflix. However, makers are yet to announce a release date.