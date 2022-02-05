New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never fails to make heads turn whenever she shares a post on her Instagram or steps out in the city. However, this time she has left all the gossipmongers tongues wagging when she was snapped outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's residence on Friday night. Speculations were rife that Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya's directorial based on a comic Archie.

Suhana's visit to Zoya's residence has proven the rumours to be true, but they are yet to make an official announcement. The star kid was seen donning a white tank top paired with beige coloured cargo pants. Taking all the safety precautions, she was donning the mask and carrying Chanel's bag.

Apart from Suhana, rumours are rife that Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are also likely to be part of this project, which will release on OTT platform Netflix. However, gossipmongers will have to wait for Zoya to confirm her upcoming project with Suhana, Khushi and Agastya.

Coming back to Suhana Khan, she is active on social media and every now and then keeps sharing posts on Insta stories or page. Her last post was dated back to January 6, in the image, she is adorning a sexy outfit. She accessories her look with loop earrings and a lovely necklace with a tiny pendant. She kept her makeup game on point. sharing the pic she wrote, "wait lemme pose for u"

Suhana Khan completed her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is pursuing a film studies course from New York University after graduating from the UK.

