New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SOTY2 actor Ananya Panday on Thursday shared some sultry pictures of herself in a surprisingly new and fresh avatar from a recent photoshoot. In the series of photos, Ananya is looking super gorgeous and bold.

Sharing her pictures on the photosharing app Instagram she captioned it, "new year, new me?" In the photos, Ananya can be seen posing wearing a corset top with a high slit olive green skirt and thigh-high brown-black boots. She bangs the look in her styled bangs in the photos.

Check out the post here:

As soon as she poster, fans, her well-wishers, and celebs bombarded her picture with loads of comments describing her new look as sexy. Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Tania Shroff, Deanne Panday among others showered her pictures with all praises and appreciation.

Meanwhile, her best friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop herself from praising Ananya's look. She wrote, "sexc," with fire emojis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ananya Panday dropped a series of pictures from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Sharing the poster, Ananya wrote: "Waving' hello to 2022 with love and there's more to come!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has some projects lined up for the new year. She will be seen in Gehraiyaan that will release on Feb 11. She will also be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant and currently, the actress was spotted shooting for Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Posted By: Ashita Singh