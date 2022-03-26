New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been hitting the headlines for a while now. Usually, the star kid often restricts her social media posts for special occasions, but her recent post has set the internet ablaze. Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black long dress, and netizens clearly cannot keep calm.

Taking to the Instagram story, Suhana posted a picture from her photoshoot. In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a black satin dress. The star kid opted for a backless dress with long sleeves, and oh boy! Suhana looked stunning. Suhana choose to tie her hair up in a bun and also wore earrings. For make-up, she went for loads of highlighter, light lip shade. Suhana ditched the caption part and just dropped a black heart emoji.

Take a look at Suhana's picture:

Suhana recently returned from the US, and now she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's ‘live-action musical adaptation' The Archies. The film features the youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The star kids recently started the shoot for their upcoming film. Recently, pictures from the sets of the film went viral, which showed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda hanging out together.

In the pictures, Khushi Kapoor can be seen dressed as Betty from Archie Comics, while Suhana seems to be playing Veronica. Agastya on the other hand will play the role of Archie Andrews. The film 'The Archies' will be the debut for all three-star kids.

Back in November 2021, Zoya had made the announcement about her film. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” read the post.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen