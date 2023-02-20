Suhana Khan Rocks The No-Makeup Look In London, Poses With With Bouquet Of Flowers | See Pic

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, who is currently holidaying in London, was recently photographed posing with a bouquet of flowers at a florist's shop. Although it is unclear when the picture was taken, it has been shared online by several fan pages.

Suhana was recently photographed at a florist's shop, holding a bunch of pink tulips and peach roses. The photo shows Suhana wearing a light pink knitted top under a beige jacket, with her hair tied in a sleek bun. She had no makeup on and looked down at the flowers while grinning from ear to ear.

Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport last week with her mother, Gauri Khan. The two were seen twinning in black outfits. Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and have three children together - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Suhana is set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix movie, The Archies in 2023.

Suhana Khan was recently in news for attending a Beyonce concert at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai along with her mother Gauri Khan and friend Shanaya Kapoor. She wore a stunning black gown designed by Antonia Bronze X Nikita Karizma, which had a halter neck, a cowl neckline, and intricate sequin embellishments all over the dress.

Coming back to her film The Archies, it is an upcoming Hindi film that is based on the popular American comic book series of the same name and set in the 1960s, revolving around the Anglo-Indian community. Suhana will be playing a character inspired by Veronica from the series. The film will also mark the acting debuts of Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Other cast members include Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The movie is being produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, and is set to release later this year. Zoya Akhtar, expressing her excitement about the project during a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, said, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive."