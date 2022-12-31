Suhana Khan Rocks In Bodycon Minimalistic Dress As She Parties With Mom Gauri Khan | See Pics

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are a fun pack as the mother-daughter duo was spotted partying on Friday night in Alibaug, soon after their return from Dubai. Earlier Suhana and Gauri Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai, where later Nora Fatehi shared a selfie with Suhana marking their presence in Dubai.

As of now, the Khan family has returned to India, where they took part in a session at Alibag. The Khans own a lavish bungalow at Alibaug, where on Friday, Gauri and Suhana Khan were seen partying with a bunch in an intimate family and friends affair.

Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber was also seen partying with them, where Suhana Khan rocked in a simple gray dress, whereas Gauri Khan donned a blue dress with a pair of white sneakers to go. On the other hand, Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chibber wore a black and white kurta outfit for the night.

The stars were seen candidly posing for the cameras, where Suhana was seen smiling around with Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber's family.

Suhana Khan was recently spotted with Agastya Nanda at Zoya Akhtar's Mumbai home, as the duo is about to make their debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix release 'Árchies.' The team earlier wrapped the shooting of the film and attended a party in Mumbai, where Suhana Khan was accompanied by her co-star and dear friend Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor are all childhood friends and belong to well-known Bollywood families. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Agastya Nanda is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, whereas Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress, Sridevi.