Suhana Khan Receives Dad's 'Acting Diary', Fans Dig Out Old Video Of SRK Talking About The Journal

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, rarely uploads posts on her Instagram account, yet each time she does, it quickly goes crazy viral on the internet.

On Tuesday, she posted photographs of a notebook she got from her dad. Soon after she dropped images of the diary, an old video of her dad from Anupam Kher's show, The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, began circulating on the internet, in which the actor is seen discussing the same diary.

Check out Suhana's post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

On the 2014 show, the Zero actor had divulged that he is compiling an acting journal exclusively for his daughter Suhana. He said, "I really want my daughter to be an actor. So, I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young, so as a form of respect she might read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting, I write it down.”

When Anupam Kher asked, "So you are writing a book on acting for your daughter," SRK replied, "Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in short 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell it to my co-actors, they avoid that. So, I want my daughter to read and learn from that book."

Watch the video here

To Suhana... on Acting... by Papa 💞@iamsrk Papa has been writing it since 2014, his heartfelt advice & practical experiences for his little girl 🤌🏼



Heart is so filled to the full brim & eyes are so moist seeing this precious sight 😭💖#SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/7jsU8m3Gmd — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 20, 2022

Kher also asked if he has thought of a name for the book, to which, SRK replied, "It's called 'To Suhana, on acting. From Papa.'"

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Suhana, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies which will release on Netflix. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.