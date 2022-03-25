New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda have finally begun with the shooting of their first debut film 'The Archies'. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is a ‘live-action musical adaptation' of the Archie comics. Ever since the news of the upcoming film and its cast went off the floors, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Now, for the first time pictures from the sets surfaced online, and they showed Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda hanging out together.

For the film, Khushi Kapoor, who is the youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, was seen in a fresh hairstyle. Khushi was seen in short bangs falling on her forehead, and her hair was dyed a shiny copper. Khushi was also seen wearing a baby blue shirt, a brown skirt, and a chunky knit vest on top. While in the comic, Betty Copper had a bright blonde with short bangs. In the film, Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica Lodge, Agastya as Archie Andrews, and Khushi as Betty Cooper.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo)

On the other hand, Suhana Khan was seen wearing deep dark hair, in Veronica's classic style. She opted for a black dress and a hoodie on top. The pictures show Suhana walking with Navya Naveli Nanda, elder sister to Agastya. Talking about Agastya, the star kid was seen in a dark brown polo shirt and curly hair. However, Agastya's look is very unlikely the lead character's red hair from the Archie comics.

Back in 2021, November, Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar made an announcement about her film. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The movie will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen