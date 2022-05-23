New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cast of 'The Archies' has been making buzz for quite some time now. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their grand Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture soon. The Archies's team has started their shoot and recently the team of the film was filming a fun-filled dance segment with choreographer Caesar Gonsalves. On Sunday, Caesar took to Instagram to share a video comprising photos that include Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vdang Raina from dance rehearsals.

In the pic, the star cast of The Archies is happily posing in stylish athleisure and cool outfits. Sharing the video, Caesar wished Suhana on her birthday and wrote, "#birthdaygirl #archies #tigerbaby #teambcdc #netflixindia #teamarchies - wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesar Gonsalves (@caesar2373)

For the unversed, Suhana Khan on Sunday turned a year older and she celebrated her 22nd birthday. After Caesar posted the pictures tagging SRKs' daughter, Suhana Khan commented, "Thank you!!," along with several emoticons.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-debut actress received much love from her friends and family on her special day. Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also wished her BFF on her 22nd Birthday.

Talking about The Archies, it is based on a famous comic with the same name. Helmed by ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the film will release next year on the OTT platform Netflix. The first glimpse of the movie had impressed many fans while other bashed the filmmakers to put out a project on nepotism.

Posted By: Ashita Singh