Suhana Khan Drops Adorable Picture With Siblings Aryan And AbRam | See Here

Suhana Khan is all set to make their dream debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' and is busy working on her film. She shares some adorable pictures on social media with her friends and family and her fans are just lovestruck by her photos. Recently, Suhana posted an adorable picture with her siblings Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Sharing the photo, Suhana just added three monkey emoticons in the caption.

In the pictures, the sibling trio can be seen posing and smiling toward the camera. Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Ananya Panday are all hearts for the adorable picture.

Meanwhile, Aryan also posted the pictures on Monday with his siblings. Sharing the pictures, Aryan wrote, "Hat-trick".

To this, Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!". Suhana Khan wrote, "Love u", with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, The Archies will release on Netflix in 2023. Sharing the announcement teaser, Suhana wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!".

Sharing the poster, Suhana wrote, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in".

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the star cast of The Archies and also gave advice to Suhana. He wrote, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Apart from Suhana, The Archies also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. It will be a musical adaptation of a famous comic of the same name.