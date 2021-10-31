



New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been going through a tough time when his eldest son Aryan Khan got into trouble after Narcotics Control Bureau's surprise raid at a cruise that was enroute Mumbai to Goa. However, the starkid has now been released from jail on bail and everyone at his home is celebrating.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan who is currently in New York was seen celebrating the festival of Halloween 2021. Yes, she was snapped in one of the bunch of pics shared by her friend. Suhana can be seen in a click where she is wearing a blue dress and has done eye-make up.

In the photo, Suhana is hugging her friend Priyanka while another friend Raina is posing for the camera. Priyanka was the one who was dressed up as Emma Stone and shared the pictures with Suhana on social media. “Got a pocketful of sunshine!” she captioned her post.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Halloween celebration 2021 pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by priyanka kedia (@pkwizzles)

As soon as the pictures were shared, Suhana Khan commented saying, “I luv you.”

Apart from this, recently Suhana dropped a collage of clicks featuring a few throwback photos of herself with family including dad Shah Rukh Khan and son Aaryan Khan. In the pics, Suhana and Aryan are seeing playing with Shah Rukh as kids. She captioned her Instagram post and wrote, "i love u"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

That's not all, even Suhana shared a birthday post for her bestie Ananya Panday who recently turned 23. She wrote, "Happy birthday. I love uu to pieces :)"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aaryan Khan was arrested on October 3, after NCB conducted a surprise raid at a cruise ship which was en route to Mumbai to Goa.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal