New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kid. She is quite active on social media and keeps her followers on the toes by dropping scintillating pics and videos. The beautiful daughter of SRK, who completed her schooling in Mumbai, is currently studying Filming at New York University. Every now and then, she keeps giving her fans serious fashion and sibling goals. However, she is often body-shamed and criticised for her 'brown' skin tone and facial feature, but she didn't let this matter escalate. Suhana took to her social media handle and gave a befitting reply to all her haters. It is one of the reasons why she is considered as the sorted celeb kid of B-town.

So ahead of Suhana Khan's birthday, we have jotted down, 4 reasons how she is different and sorted from other celebrity kids:

1. Befitting reply to haters!

Carrying the vibes of her father, Suhana addressed the most sensitive issue doing around her maturely. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "There's a lot going on right now, and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Here have a look at the post:

2. Sports Lover

Apart from acting, Suhana is quite interested in sports and has won many tournaments for her school in football. She was the U-14 captain of her school team. Not just this, she is also a state-level Taekwondo champion.

3. Taking baby steps

Ever since Suhana Khan made her debut on Vogue magazine, gossip mongers have been speculating that she is soon going to enter Bollywood. Though she never reacted to it, her short film proved that she wants to take baby steps before making big in the Indian industry. In 2019, she made her debut in the acting world with a short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue.' Also, she is quite theatre-oriented and has participated in several plays during her school days.

4. Loves Dancing

At the age of 20, Suhana has excelled in all the genres of art. We all know Suhana is a fabulous dancer, and her belly session video stands as proof. However, not many know that she was part of Shamak Davar's Summer Funk Show.

