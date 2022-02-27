New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan are a few of the star kids that have been close since childhood. The trio has grown up together since childhood, and over the period of time, their bond has gone stronger. Often three of them features in each other's stories and also keep reacting to each other's post. Recently, the trio was spotted outside Mumbai's restaurant for their girl's night out.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya was the first one to arrive at the restaurant. Shanaya opted for a short white bodycon dress and paired it with white canvas shoes. On the other hand, Suhana was seen wearing a black palazzo and a white off-shoulder white crop top whereas Ananya stood out in her lavender dress and paired it up with silver sneakers. The duo posed for paparazzi for a moment before Suhana made her way in.

Later, the trio was accompanied by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Khushi arrived with her friend and was seen wearing a black jumpsuit.

While on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Gehraiyaan also features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya has now Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. The movie is backed by Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Shanaya had already announced her debut project last year. The actress signed the project under Karan Johar's talent agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

While talking about Suhana, several rumuors surfaced online that the actress will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies'. Suhana was spotted with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda while leaving Zoya Akhtar's office.

