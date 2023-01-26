Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Others Have A Blast At Pathaan Screening | See Pics

A wave of excitement has swept the country with the release of Pathaan, which the theatres on January 25. The movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and directed by Siddharth Anand, has been a box-office success since its debut. To celebrate its release, a special screening was held last night at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, with many of the biggest names in Bollywood in attendance.

Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and more were spotted arriving to watch Pathaan. Gauri Khan, as well as her children Suhana and AbRam, were seen attending the screening. Now pictures taken inside the screening have surfaced online and it appears they were having a really wonderful time!

A photo of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday together with another friend was posted online. The trio appeared to be having a fun time, with Suhana hugging her friend while Ananya striked a pose for the cameras. Suhana is dressed in a light blue, form-fitting dress and accessorised with a pair of small diamond earrings. On the other hand, Ananya wore a bright neon-coloured sleeveless dress with a cut-out in the back. They both look amazing!

Designer Nandita Mahtani has posted a group of images that include Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari. The first snapshot shows the two sisters together, with Sussanne in a sleek black sleeveless top with leather trousers and Gauri in a black cut-out dress. In the second picture, they are joined by the other women, and the third image features a giant screen playing the movie Pathaan. Have a look at the post!

Pathaan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25 and set the box office on fire. According to reports, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Day 1 of its release itself.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to report the estimated collection of Pathaan and wrote, "#Pathaan takes a whopping ₹ 100 Crs+ gross opening at the WW Box office.. No.1 debut in UAE 🇦🇪 and Singapore 🇸🇬 @iamsrk rules the 🌎."