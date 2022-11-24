Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Tara Sharma Spotted Chilling At Beach In This Unseen Pic | See Here

The Archies fans are eager to see a whole new cast making their screen debut with one of the most popular comic series being announced. The upcoming film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, whereas Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut project.

Recently, Agastya Nanda was spotted celebrating his 22nd birthday with his mom Shweta Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan, whereas his sister Navya Nanda went ahead and noted a special heartfelt post for her brother sharing adorable throwback pictures.

As Agastya is all set for his debut project, the cast of Archies has become a big family for the debutantes. His co-star Tara Sharma recently wished him on Instagram and dropped an unseen picture with the birthday boy which spotted Suhana Khan and several others from the sets of The Archies.

As Tara Sharma posted the image, one can spot Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja where the youngsters can be seen smiling at the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote that the image is not really from the sets of the Archies, but it was a ‘break day.’ One can also see a glimpse of the beach in the background, where Agastya is spotted wearing a white tee, and Suhana is seen wearing a blue and white crop top.

Meanwhile, speaking about The Archies, the film is expected to be released in 2023 on Netflix, where the film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Graphic India and Tiger Baby. The Archies is based on the popular comic titled, ‘Archies’, which tells the tale of a group of friends and their rock band. The official teaser of the film was released earlier in May this year, where the official introduction of the cast was also done.