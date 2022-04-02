New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan might be busy with his Pathaan's shoot. However, his kids leave no stone unturned when it comes to stepping into his shoes. Shah Rukh and Gauri's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam were recently seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League. The Khan kids were accompanied by Ananya Panday. The entire gang was seen screaming with happiness after KKR defeated the Punjab kings.

Taking to Instagram stories, Suhana Khan shared videos and photos from the match. In the first video, Suhana can be seen wearing a top with the KKR logo and wrote, 'Game Day.' The second picture was of little AbRam where he can be seen crossing his fingers at the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Suhana on the picture wrote, "Think it worked @kkriders."

The third picture which melted everyone's heart was of the entire team where they can be seen screaming with joy after KKR won the match against Punjab Kings. What caught netizens' attention was little AbRam screaming his lungs out at the win.

Take a look at Suhana's Instagram stories here:

Ananya, who is Suhana's best friend also shared a glimpse of the match on her Instagram story. The Gehraiyaan was seen wearing a white tank top. Yesterday, the pictures of the entire star kids gang cheering for KKR went viral on the internet. Even Aryan Khan was also spotted at the stadium.

Earlier, Suhana and Aryan also attended the auction. The Khan kids were joined by Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. Juhi and SRK are co-owners of KKR.

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh's work front, the actor is set to make come back on the big screens with his upcoming film Pathaan. The film will feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On the other hand, Suhana is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film ‘The Archies’. The film will be based on the Archie comics and also Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasthya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen