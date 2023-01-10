Sudhanshu Rai’s Next Sci-Fi Thriller To Star Sourabh Raaj Jain And Hiten Tejwani; Details Inside

The writing team of Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma, who first gained recognition with the engrossing thrillers Chaipatti, Detective Boomrah, and Chintaa Mani, are now working on something much more significant. The crew has revealed their forthcoming project, a feature film with a never-before-seen plot and important characters played by some well-known actors from Indian cinema.

The film which will be directed by Puneet Sharma is expected to be a sci-fi thriller, wherein Sudhanshu Rai will be seen sharing screen space with Sourabh Raaj Jain. He is also known for notable roles in Chandragupta Maurya, Uttaran, and Patiala Babes. Hiten Tejwani, who recently received praise for his work in Jogi and a host of other roles, will also be portraying a crucial role in the aforementioned movie.

Puneet Sharma said, "The most crucial part of our intensive pre-production exercise was to onboard actors who can bring the characters alive and do justice with the script, for the plot of the film thrives strongly on powerful portrayals who weave an off-the-wall story. The movie would undoubtedly be groundbreaking when it comes to contemporary genres of filmmaking." He further added that Sudhanshu’s character defines the underlining context of the story while Sourabh Raaj Jain would be seen as a fascinating larger-than-life character.

Apart from Sudhanshu and Sourabh Raaj Jain, the movie also stars Shobhit Sujay and Manisha Sharma. The shooting will commence on January 27 near Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Announcing the same, Sourabh Raaj Jain headed to his Instagram handle and wrote, "New year has started on a good note, something is cooking…..something interesting with unique ingredients…" Take a look: