Succession 4: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Star Cast, Everything You Need To Know About This Family Drama

The Award-winning show 'Succession' is all set to return with its fourth season and the audience will witness the new family drama of the Roys. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook in the lead role, the trailer of Succession 4 are out and the makers have revealed the release date as well.

Succession Season 4 Release Date:

Succession 4 will release on March 26, 2023, on HBO Max. In India, the show will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the trailer, the Instagram page of HBO Max wrote, "This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Season 4 of #Succession premieres March 26 on HBO Max."

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession is a black comedy-drama which revolves around the Roy family, who are the owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate.

Brian Cox essays the role of the family's patriarchs Logan Roy and Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook star as Kendall, Roman and Siobhan respectively.

The show also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Rob Yang, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens in the pivotal roles.

Succession received several nominations including British Academy Television Award for Best International Programm, Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. In 2022, Succession won four Emmy awards and received 25 Emmy nominations.

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong received the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama and Sarah Snook the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series.

The first three seasons of Succession are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.