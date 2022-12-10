‘Subhan Allah’: Gauahar Khan Is All Praises For DJ Khaled After Singer Performs Umrah In Mecca

Actor Gauahar Khan praised DJ Khaled who recently visited Mecca and performed Umrah. Uploading a now-viral video of the rapper and singer, Gauahar heaped praises for DJ Khaled, as he got emotional upon reaching the Kabah.

Reacting to the emotional moment of DJ Khaled, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter and wrote, "Subhan Allah! Stars, Non-stars, working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follows the same path around the Kabah the same way. No exceptions."

Subhan Allah ! Stars , Non stars , working class , or whatever classes the World segregates us in , in Makkah ALL are equal,simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here . All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way . No exceptions https://t.co/uLX183KSaR — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 10, 2022

Earlier, DJ Khaled took to his social media and posted a picture with Mike Tyson from Mecca on his Instagram and wrote, "We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother@miketysonand father of Tyson. More love, more blessings, more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

DJ Khaled opened up about his spiritual beliefs and experiences in Mecca in his video, where the rapper added, "The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH I prayed for the world for more love more life more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It is so beautiful we all LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother@miketyson."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Gauahar Khan is among one the Indian celebrities who have visited Mecca. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also performed Umrah at Mecca, whereas Gauahar Khan visited Mecca with her husband, content creator and actor Zaid Darbar, soon after they got married.