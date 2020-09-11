New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tarun Tahiliani has completed 25 years in the fashion industry, he held the ceremony virtually with a first-ever virtual couture show. After hosting a grand and successful couture show, the ace designer revealed he was sad to see the beauty of touch and feel lost in fashion's new digital world. On the silver jubilee of his popular brand, the show streamed live on the designer's social media handle.

Observing the changing trends in the fashion designing industry, Tahiliani said, "I feel sad because the beauty of fashion is touch and feel. If you want to try something special for a special occasion, what we call retail therapy, I think that choice is lost in the digital world." Tahiliaini opted a theme 'Stream of Consciousness' for the representation of his 25 brand new designs on the occasion

While sharing his experience of 25 years in the fashion industry, Tarun Tahiliani told news agency IANS, "I actually started in the late 80s, starting the store called Ensemble, which is India's first multi-design store to promote Indian designers. At that time I was not trained, and after a while, I realised if I wanted to be a designer then I needed to be trained. I didn't want to just be a designer that relies on India's craft, which is beautiful, but I also wanted to introduce something new to it, construction and fit. So I went out to study and eventually moved back to Delhi in the year 1995, which is when we started.”

“I might have a lot of ideas but thanks to all the craftsmen in the studio, these ideas are realisable. So as people do things they become more technically adept. This results in many different kinds of clothes. Now, we have also gone back to work with weavers in Banaras, so there's much more to do today than there was 25 years ago," IANSlife quoted Designer Tarun Tahiliani as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel