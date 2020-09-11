'Stream of Consciousness': Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani celebrates 25-year milestone in fashion industry
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tarun Tahiliani has completed 25 years in the fashion industry, he held the ceremony virtually with a first-ever virtual couture show. After hosting a grand and successful couture show, the ace designer revealed he was sad to see the beauty of touch and feel lost in fashion's new digital world. On the silver jubilee of his popular brand, the show streamed live on the designer's social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
As we celebrate our 25th year, the Tarun Tahiliani Studio collaborates with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour to create our first ever, digital, stream of consciousness fashion show. The journey of fashion has very much been like that of life. It always comes full circle. This is not a singular themed collection – it is a salute to the wheel of life, our inspirations, our past and how it rolls into our future, connecting the dots…. “All that we were, and more” This is the story today. Who knows where tomorrow will take us, rooted as we are in the past. The possibilities are ‘INFINITE’. In association with @blenderspridefashiontour Jewellery partner: @shriparamanijewels Luxury partner: @swarovski @swarovskiforprofessionals Concept & Show Direction: Aparna & Anisha Bahl @aparnabahlbedi @anishabahl Film: Snapsoul Stories @snapsoulstories Music Composition & Arrangement: Ma Faiza @ma_faiza Projection Design: Santana Issar @santanaissar Light Design: Lloyd Albuquerque @lgldesigns Fashion Stylist: Gautam Kalra @gautamkalraindia Hair & Make Up: Anu Kaushik @kaushikanu Show Production & Management: WH!TE @whitemkg Backstage: Pujan Kapur Sharma @pujankapursharma Closing Picture: Rotations Reversed by Ravinder Dutt Available on pre-order exclusively from Tarun Tahiliani. For enquiries, please call +91 97170 22332 or +91 98105 99908 number or mail us at care@taruntahiliani.com. #TarunTahiliani #Infinite #25yearsofTarunTahiliani #TT25 #BlendersPrideFashionTour #MyIdentityMyPride #TTXShriparamani #SwarovskiCrystals
Observing the changing trends in the fashion designing industry, Tahiliani said, "I feel sad because the beauty of fashion is touch and feel. If you want to try something special for a special occasion, what we call retail therapy, I think that choice is lost in the digital world." Tahiliaini opted a theme 'Stream of Consciousness' for the representation of his 25 brand new designs on the occasion
While sharing his experience of 25 years in the fashion industry, Tarun Tahiliani told news agency IANS, "I actually started in the late 80s, starting the store called Ensemble, which is India's first multi-design store to promote Indian designers. At that time I was not trained, and after a while, I realised if I wanted to be a designer then I needed to be trained. I didn't want to just be a designer that relies on India's craft, which is beautiful, but I also wanted to introduce something new to it, construction and fit. So I went out to study and eventually moved back to Delhi in the year 1995, which is when we started.”
“I might have a lot of ideas but thanks to all the craftsmen in the studio, these ideas are realisable. So as people do things they become more technically adept. This results in many different kinds of clothes. Now, we have also gone back to work with weavers in Banaras, so there's much more to do today than there was 25 years ago," IANSlife quoted Designer Tarun Tahiliani as saying.
Posted By: Srishti Goel