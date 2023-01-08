  • News
  • Entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour & Other Cast Members Sign New Contract With Raised Salaries

Touted as one of the most anticipated seasons in the OTT world, Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere from 2024. Now, reports claim that the entire star cast has signed new contracts with a good raise in their salaries.

By Swati Singh
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 05:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour & Other Cast Members Sign New Contract With Raised Salaries
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Stranger Things Season 5 is touted as one of the most anticipated shows so far. The American science fiction horror drama television series, had its fourth season made available on Netflix in two volumes. Release dates for the first set of seven episodes were May 27, 2022, and the second set of two episodes was July 1, 2022. Stranger Things' fourth season has just concluded and judging by its unmatched success, it was the most significant and biggest season yet for the show.

The fourth season's success inspired the show's creators to create the fifth and final season, and it appears they are fairly adamant about including the best material in the conclusion. According to several reports, the makers have increased the pay for the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and others. Along with the show's reputation and popularity, the pay for every member of the Stranger Things 5 cast has increased.

Also Read
'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Fame Ruhaanika Dhawan Opens Up On Getting Trolled On..
'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Fame Ruhaanika Dhawan Opens Up On Getting Trolled On..

According to a Heroic Hollywood report, the entire cast of Stranger Things have now signed new contracts for the forthcoming season. The new contract comes with updated salaries. Reportedly, David Harbour and Winona Ryder are expected to make $9.5 Million per head for the fifth season, while Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink will be making over $7 million.

Also Read
KGF Chapter 3: On Yash's Birthday, Hombale Films Gives Major Update About..
KGF Chapter 3: On Yash's Birthday, Hombale Films Gives Major Update About..

Other cast members including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke are all taking home $6 Million. However, there is no update regarding Millie Bobby Brown's earnings. The actor, however, is certain to receive much more than David Harbour and Winona Ryder given that she is the face of the program.

Stranger Things is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season, likely set to release in 2024, as confirmed by the show's makers, Duffer Brothers.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.