New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the wait is over! OTT platform Netflix has revealed air dates for the much-anticipated Sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things'. The show has grabbed several eyeballs and is been widely loved by audiences. As per the update, this time the latest season of show will be split into two parts, with volume one premiering on May 27, followed by volume two which will air on July 1.

The Duffer brothers revealed in a letter that the season 4 of Stranger Things was the most challenging season, but also the most rewarding one. "Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st," the letter added.



They also revealed that the sci-fi horror drama series will come to an end in the next season. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves-- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last," read the letter.

As per Netflix's official synopsis on Stranger Things 4, it been six months since the incidents in unveiled in the season three. The hero's of the show are trying to live a normal life while trying to adjust with the aftermath.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," the official synopsis reads.

The show features Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhar, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Caleb McLaughlin, among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen