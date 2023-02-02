Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard On Noah Schnapp Coming Out As Gay, 'I Just Had Big Smile On My Face...'

Noah Schnapp, known for playing the role of Will Byers in popular sci-fi series Stranger Things, recently came out as gay via a TikTok video. Days after that, his co-star Finn Wolfhard aka Mike Wheeler praised him and said that he is 'extremely proud' of him.

Finn, said in an interview with GQ, "When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face... I was just really proud of him." Further talking about his equation with Noah, he said, "We're not on everyday-text vibes in any way... Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They're our family. We'll talk on each other's birthdays. We'll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they're there."

Earlier, in January, Noah headed to his TikTok account and shared a video where he had written, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know."

He further added, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought." Noah was making a reference to the Finn Wolfhard-played character Will Byers from the Netflix series Stranger Things, who he said was also gay and in love with his closest friend Mike.

Stranger Things Season 5 is touted as one of the most anticipated shows so far. The American science fiction horror drama television series, had its fourth season made available on Netflix in two volumes. Release dates for the first set of seven episodes were May 27, 2022, and the second set of two episodes was July 1, 2022. Stranger Things' fourth season concluded last year and judging by its unmatched success, it was the most significant and biggest season yet for the show.

Now, the audience are waiting for the 5th season and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make it even bigger.