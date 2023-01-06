Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, 'More Similar To Will Than I Thought' | Watch

Noah Schnapp, who rose to fame after starring in Stranger Things, came out as gay on social media. The actor posted a video on TikTok and revealed that he is gay and also talked about the reaction of his family and friends after coming out.

Sharing the video on Tik Tok, Noah wrote in the caption, "I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN — Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

The Stranger Things actor wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

For the unversed, Noah plays the role of Will in Stranger Things, who is a gay teenager in the closet and is in love with his best friend Mike.

After Stranger Things Season 4 hinted that Will is in love with Mike, many fans had questions about Will's sexuality. However, Noah himself revealed that Will is '100 per cent gay' and loves Mike.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp said. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” Noah told Variety.

He added, "People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, a 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, ‘Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.’ That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

Apart from Noah, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer.