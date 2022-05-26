New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the Stranger Things fans, It's time to rejoice as the 4th edition of the popular series will be streaming on Netflix soon. Touted to be Bigger and Better than the previous seasons, Stranger Things 4 will unwrap many layers from the dark side. The all-new edition of the series will be available in India in the original English language with dubs in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Italian, and German to name a few.

When will Stranger Things 4 released? Date and Time

The first seven episodes of the thriller series (Stanger Things 4 Volume 1) will be out Friday, May 27 on Netflix at 12:30 pm IST / 12 am PT. Meanwhile, the second Volume of the same will be released nearly five weeks later on July 1.

Where to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 1?

The Popular series starring Millie Bobby Brown will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Stranger Things 4: Episodes Guide

There will be seven episodes in the first volume of the 4th instalment of Stranger Things while there will be 2 longer episodes in the second volume of Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

Chapter Two: Venca's Curse

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

Chapter Four: Dear Billy

Chapter Five: The Nina Project

Chapter Six: The Dive

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Chapter Eight: Papa

Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Stranger Things 4: Cast

The 4th edition of Stranger Things will feature Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as her adoptive mother Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as her boyfriend Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as his best friend Will Byers, David Harbour as former Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, and Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin as Mike and Will's friends Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, respectively.

The cast of the series also includes Sadie Sink as Sinclair's former girlfriend Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Wheeler's sister Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Joyce's oldest son and Will's brother Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Nancy's former boyfriend Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Steve's best friend Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Lucas' sister Erica Sinclair, Cara Buono as the Wheeler matriarch Karen Wheeler, and Brett Gelman as former investigative journalist Murray Bauma.

Stranger Things 4 Trailer

Stranger Things 4 Synopsis

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Posted By: Ashita Singh