Stranger Things 4: 6 Crazy Fan Theories To Read Before Watching Volume 2

Check out these crazy Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 fan theories before watching the show. Vol 2 will stream on Netflix from July 1.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 11:32 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: strangerthingstv/Instagram

One of the most awaited shows 'Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2' will finally release on Netflix today. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 blew our minds and left us with many questions. Many fans are wondering what will happen in volume 2, meanwhile, some people have crazy fan theories that might be true. Some fans speculate that some characters might die, whereas, some fans are thinking about how the characters will save Hawkins. Read some crazy fan theories and watch out for the spoilers.

Steve Might Die in Vol 2

Steve Harrington is everyone's favourite baby sister in Stranger Things and shares an adorable bond with all the kids in the show. Spoiler Alert!! In Volume 1, Steve got injured when he went to upside down. Even though Nancy, Eddie and Robin saved him, many fans speculate that Steve might not survive. In one episode, Robin tells Steve, 'I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time'. Fans are praying that Steve should not die.

Eddie Might Not Survive

Eddie was a new character introduced in Stranger Things Season 4 and shared a good friendship with other kids. As Eddie saw Chrissy die in front of him, it might be possible that Venca would target Eddie next. In season 3, Billy also got killed when the audience started loving his character.

Russian Officer, Enzo, With Hopper Might Also Not Survive

Fans speculate that Enzo, a Russian officer who became friends with Hopper, might die. Enzo was locked in jail after the officers found out that he was helping Hopper to escape. In the previous season, Dr Alexei became everyone's favourite character because of his innocence. He did not even speak English but won many hearts. He was shot dead, which broke many hearts. Fans think that Enzo might have the same fate as Alexei.

Eddie is Number 0010

This might be a far-fetched theory but some fans speculate that Eddie and Eleven are related. In the lab massacre, we see that everyone is dead, but we didn't see 0010. So Eddie might be 0010, but this theory seems far-fetched as we did not see Eddie with any kinds of powers.

Eddie Might Save Nancy By Playing Her Favourite Song

In Volume 1, we see that Steve, Eddie and Robin come out of the upside down but Nancy gets stuck there. As Max was also stuck in upside down but was saved after listening to her favourite song fans think that Eddie will play Nancy's favourite song and will save her. In the volume 2 trailer, we see a clip where Eddie can be seen playing the guitar, so it might be possible that Eddie will save Nancy.

Eleven Created the Upside Down World

In volume 1, we found out that Vecna is actually Number 01 and he killed everyone in the Hawkins lab. To save herself, Eleven uses all her powers and send Number 01 into the upside down world. But many fans think that Eleven actually created the upside down because of her powers and it is not something that existed for millions of years.

