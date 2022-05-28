New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally after a long wait, Netflix's highly-anticipated series Stranger Thing streamed its fourth season. Fans of the series were eagerly waiting for the OTT platform to drop the episode, and now that it has been posted fans cannot keep calm. The fourth season part 1 has seven-episode, and the makers will drop the second part of the fourth season on July 1, 2022. Mainly everyone from the show has reunited including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and more.

As all the seven episodes went online, fans instantly started watching, and those who didn't get the chance to watch will now binge-watch the entire season as the weekend is here. Ahead of the release of the series, the cast of the series talked about the series and said that this season is going to be a lot darker than the previous seasons.

Netizens who have already binged watched the much-anticipated show has now declared their verdict on the show. Check what Twitteratis had to say about Stranger Things Season 4.

Just finished. Holy shit I love #StrangerThings — A (@ammarahyx_) May 27, 2022

also i hate every new character. why does one of the guys in the dnd club look like a garbage pail kid? why does that whole group look 40 years old when they’re supposed to be teenagers? — 🖤 (@goldrushloki) May 27, 2022

3 episodes into Stranger Things season 4 and it still doesn’t disappoint. Worth the wait. — Carl Ravanes3️⃣ (@goforcarl) May 27, 2022

I'm watching Stranger Things. What the hell going on in this damn show? — Brandon 📷 (@_fameONE) May 27, 2022

Starting stranger things 4 ....screamed as soon as saw my robin and steve 😭❤ — ★☆★ Nia 🎪 (@taejisungs) May 27, 2022

i have never had so much second hand embarrassed than in stranger things season 4. poor will — Hi (@yourbasicellen) May 27, 2022

Stranger Things is SO good. I’m only two episodes in to Season 4 and it’s absolutely bitchin’#StrangerThings — Kyle Bennett (@KBizzl311) May 27, 2022

Stranger Things 4 isnt just the best season of the show its the best remake of Nightmare on Elm Street we've never gotten. Its a masterpiece and I will hear no slander towards it — Izzy, A Wild Thing 🦈 (@FishySquish) May 27, 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen