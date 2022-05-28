New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally after a long wait, Netflix's highly-anticipated series Stranger Thing streamed its fourth season. Fans of the series were eagerly waiting for the OTT platform to drop the episode, and now that it has been posted fans cannot keep calm. The fourth season part 1 has seven-episode, and the makers will drop the second part of the fourth season on July 1, 2022. Mainly everyone from the show has reunited including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and more.

As all the seven episodes went online, fans instantly started watching, and those who didn't get the chance to watch will now binge-watch the entire season as the weekend is here. Ahead of the release of the series, the cast of the series talked about the series and said that this season is going to be a lot darker than the previous seasons.

Netizens who have already binged watched the much-anticipated show has now declared their verdict on the show. Check what Twitteratis had to say about Stranger Things Season 4.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen