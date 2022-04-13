New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for Stranger Things fans is finally over! On Tuesday makers of the series dropped the trailer of the all-new season of Netflix-original Stranger Things 4. While we have seen quite unexpected things in previous seasons of this series, Stranger Things 4 in all sense further. The Hawkins Kids are now all grown up from when we last saw them and ready to move on...but! The past tries to catch on.

The Stranger Things 4 is set to be a looping version of the pulse in Journey's 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),' Eleven and her friends navigate their different surroundings, as they enter high school, and new supernatural threat surfaces, forcing them to once again confront the horrors of the Upside Down.

The three-minute-long trailer begins with an ominous voice saying "Your suffering is almost at an end," and then Maxine (played by Sadie Sink) is seen sitting next to her brother Billie Hangrove's (played by Dacre Montgomery) grave and saying how things have become worse after his death.

Watch Trailer here:

"A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm. I don't know how to say this other than just to say it -- without you, we can't win this war," Eleven is warned.

As previously reckoned, the trailer teases a much darker comeback as it unleashes a bunch of monsters old and new. Hopper (David Harbour) is revealed to be alive, but imprisoned in Russia and forced to fight a Demogorgon with a ragtag group of soldiers.

And the final seconds of the trailer shows what appears to be the big bad of the season: a human-Demogorgon hybrid that can speak.

'Stranger Things' season 4 has two release dates with the first four episodes arriving on May 27 while the next set of episodes arriving on July 1, as per the trailer.

'Stranger Things' stars a large ensemble cast, with Brown, Harbour, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Sink, Schnapp all returning from previous seasons along with Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

Also, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco join the cast this season. Meanwhile, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have recently announced that the show will be renewed for the fifth and last season.

