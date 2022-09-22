Strange World Release Date: When And Where To Watch Disney's New Animated Film

The much-awaited Disney animated movie, ‘Strange World’ has finally locked its release date. The Walt Disney Animation Studios on Wednesday announced the release date of the film and when it will be released in the theaters.

Taking to their social media account, Disney posted the trailer for the film, along with a caption that read, “Explore the adventures beyond our world in the new trailer for Disney's #StrangeWorld, in theaters November 23!”

Explore the adventures beyond our world in the new trailer for Disney's #StrangeWorld, in theaters November 23! 🦠 pic.twitter.com/rPfmU1sdMg — Disney (@Disney) September 21, 2022

The animated film centers around the life of the Clades, a family of explorers, and their adventures as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures, the press release of the fim read.

The film has been voiced by Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, for the protagonist Searcher Clade, along with Dennis Quaid, who has given his voice for Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger. Other voice credits include Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan and Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things.

Bankrolled by Roy Conli, “Strange World” has been directed by Don Hall and penned by Qui Nguyen, who also serves as the co-director of the film.

Recently, Disney announced its most awaited films and their release dates as part of its D23 expo. Disney’s ‘Snow White’ starring Rachel Zegler will release in theaters on March 22, 2024, followed by Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ on June 14, 2024. Fans of the ‘Lion King’ saga will get to see the highly anticipated sequel ‘Mufasa’ on July 5, 2024.

Disney has also announced the release dates of ‘Next Goal Wins’. The sports-comedy film directed by Taika Waititi will hit the screens on April 21, 2023. Another film, the theme-park ride adaptation of ‘Haunted Mansion’, which was earlier set to release on March 10, 2023, will now hit the screen on August 11, 2023.