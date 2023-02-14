OPEN IN APP

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's 'Pyaar Ka Rang' Is Visible In New Pics From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities; See

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Take a look:

By Swati Singh
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 04:45 PM (IST)
Love is in the air for newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as evident from the pictures the duo shared on their respective social media handles. On Tuesday, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

 
 
 
Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hain." For her haldi, Kiara donned an all-white lehenga choli which she paired with a mustard dupatta. She styled her entire look with heavy kundan jewellery which had multi-coloured stone embellishments in it. Kiara tied her hair into plates, while she opted for a subtle makeup look.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exuded royal vibes in a mustard kurta and pathani salwar which he paired with a colourful dupatta. The first picture saw the newlyweds candidly posing with all smiles, in the second pic, Kiara makes a pouty face, while Sid simply smiles. The third pic had the duo posing for a picture while holding each other's hands, and in the fourth one, the couple could be seen laughing while looking at each other.

It is pertinent to note that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023. While Sidharth Malhotra looked regal in an ivory sherwani, Kiara looked beautiful in pink-coloured lehenga accessorized with heavy diamond jewellery that was covered in green gemstones.

 
 
 
"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the duo wrote in caption.

