While fans are eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to make an official announcement about their wedding, Lara Dutta, during the promotions of her film 'Bell Bottom', said that the couple might get married this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Day after her statement about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage made headlines, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta on Wednesday clarified that she is not a 'seer or soothsayer' who can predict such things. Dutta also slammed media houses for forcefully putting their words into her mouth.



Lara took to her official Twitter account and tweeted "As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news!"

As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news! https://t.co/ltwbTJthnh — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 10, 2021



In an interview to Times Now, Lara Dutta was asked about her opinion on the millennial couples of Bollywood, to which she answered she doesn't know who is dating whom. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said. When asked about Alia and Ranbir, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”



Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other since 2017, and back in 2020, Ranbir gave a statement wherein he said, if the pandemic has not hit the country, the two would have tied the knot by now.



Meanwhile, talking about Lara's work front then the actress is getting a huge applaud from her fans after watching the trailer of 'Bell Bottom'. Lara is seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi. The film will release in theatres on August 19.



On the other hand, talking about Ranbir and Alia, then the couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen