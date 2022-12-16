'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra Mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Demise; Pays Heartfelt Condolences To His Family

Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, who passed away a couple of days before allegedly by suicide. The actress stated that she is still processing this, adding that one never knows what someone is going through.

On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actress headed to her Instagram handle and wrote, "You gave so much to the world. You just never know what someone is going through." She further noted, "Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to @allisonholker and the children." She also added red heart emoticons to her IG Story.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, earlier confirmed to PEOPLE about the DJ's demise. She released a statement, noting, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

She further added, "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,"

American actress Kerry Washington also posted an emotional post on her IG Stories, thereby remembering Stephen. "Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him," she wrote.