New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyamani, the actress who has been winning praises for her latest role as Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in the web series ‘The Family Man’, recently in an interview with Zoom TV revealed, that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once gave her Rs 300 on the sets of Chennai Express while they were playing Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad and she still has the "money in her wallet".

Talking about what a great experience it was to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyamani told Zoom TV, “He made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart".

She further added “He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country".

The actress also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan used to learn the choreography for the track One Two Three Four in which Priyamani was also featured, for half an hour daily after the shoot wraps instead of going back to his hotel and resting. She also praised Shah Rukh for being humble and hardworking despite his stature in the industry.

“A man of his stature need not do that but that shows his humility and how humble he is and you know that he is so hardworking. And that is what makes me like him even more," Priyamani said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha