Ranbir Kapoor said that he still thinks about the time, how he used to take his father Rishi Kapoor from hotel to hospital for his chemotherapy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is hitting the headlines after he recently, spill the beans on his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt. This was the first interview the actor attended after his father Rishi Kapoor's demise and opened his heart out while telling about the entire phase and how he dealt with it.

While speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he still thinks about the time, how he used to take his father from hotel to hospital for his chemotherapy. The 38-year-old actor further added that it has been a big year of his life as he lost his father and has still not come to the terms.

Tamasha actor was quoted saying, "I am still, in some ways, dealing with that. Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him… Everything has gone so fast.”

Ranbir further went on to talk about how his father Rishi Kapoor helped him both professionally and personally. He credits his father for imbibing strong values in him and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and making them whoever they are now. The actor further revealed that he has yet not been able to form words as to what impact his father had on him, but, he was the only person who had the largest impact in his life.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April this year after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Meanwhile, this was the same interview where Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his marriage plans and said that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the couple has got married already. He further lauded his bubbly girlfriend calling him an overachiever and said that in front of her he feels a bit under-confident.

