RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights as the film has received a lot of love and appreciation globally and won many awards on international platforms as well. At the Golden Globes Award ceremony, director SS Rajamouli met filmmaker Steven Spielberg and had a big fan-boy moment. The filmmakers got the opportunity to interact once again for the promotion of 'The Fablesman'.

During their interaction, Spielberg praised RRR and revealed that he did not see the movie when they met at the Golden Globes.

“I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy,” Spielberg told SS Rajamouli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

He further talked about the performances of the star cast and called them amazing. "I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations on RRR,” Steven Spielberg further added.

RRR recently won the Critics Choice Awards for Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film. Meanwhile, at Golden Globes, RRR won the Best Orignal Song award.

RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Orignal Song category. SS Rajamouli earlier broke his silence on 'The Last Film' being India's official entry to Oscars 2023 instead of 'RRR'.

“It is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it," Rajamouli said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role.