Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Beautiful Farmhouse In Khandala Which Is All Set For Athiya-KL Rahul Wedding

If you haven't heard about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's rumoured wedding yet, you must be living in a cave. The pair will reportedly tie the knot this weekend at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source revealed, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps." Now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.

Images of KL Rahul's mansion in Pali Hill, Mumbai, decked out in lights have heightened the frenzy over the reports of their rumoured wedding. Now, in the midst of all of this, Suniel Shetty has given a tour of his Khandala home in the first scene of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5.

Watch the video here:

Suniel Shetty welcomed everyone to his house at the beginning of the clip. "From the earthy texture to wooden detailing, the house is a reflection of Suniel's mind and how he likes to lead his life. "Greens, greens, and greens that matter to me and keep me on a high as it is inside the house. The natural light allows the tree to grow," he said.

The dining room is "one of my favourite rooms," Suniel replied when asked about his favourite space in the house. "It is every Mangalorean's favourite room because we love to eat," he said.

The garden and pool area of Suniel's property in Khandala are "true labour of love." The Hera Pheri actor and his wife Mana Shetty describe this home as "a sweet successful walk" and they call it "Jahaan".

As per Etimes report, the pair plans to have their wedding reception after the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Given the hectic cricket schedules, a wedding bash has been planned for the film industry and cricket bigwigs after the IPL wraps up in May," a friend close to the couple was quoted as saying.

Recently, the couple was snapped at Mumbai airport as they came back from Dubai celebrating New Year's Eve together. And now, the two are all set to tie the knot in January 2023.

According to Hindustan Times, Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding will be a three day affair. The festivities will start with a ladies' night scheduled on January 21, which close friends of the actress including Akansha Ranjan will also be a part of. The ladies' night will be followed by a sangeet ceremony, where Athiya's friends and family are all to make a star-studded performance.

However, the two have never spoken about their relationship publicly, but on several occasions and events, have appeared together. Suniel too has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches and shares a close bond with him.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in 2019 alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor and since then has had no other projects in her kitty. She made her debut in 2015 in Hero, and in 2017 was seen in the comedy film Mubarakan.