Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 OTT Release Date; When And Where To Watch The Animated Series In India

The American animated series ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is all set to return with a season 2 this week. Created by Dave Filoni, the cast of the series includes Dee Bradley Baker, along with other prominent actors voicing key roles in the show.

The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on January 4, 2022 on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. The show will have a total of 16 episodes and will air till March 29, 2023.

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021. The pilot season included 16 episodes in total and received positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Notably, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an official spin-off of The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will feature Dee Bradley Baker voicing the members of the Bad Batch, a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. The actor will also be the voice behind other clones in the series, and will be seen reprising his role from The Clone Wars. A female clone Omega, voiced by Michelle Ang, will also be joining the squad this season.

Other recurring cast members include Ben Diskin as AZI-3, Bob Bergen as Lama Su, Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se and Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart. Dahéli Hall will also be returning as ES-04, while Rhea Perlman will be back as Cid.

Liam O'Brien as Bolo, Sam Riegel as Ketch, Tina Huang as ES-02 and Ness Bautista as ES-03 will also be a part of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 1 will be airing at 3 AM EST. In India, the show will be premiering at 1:30 PM IST.

Along with a trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a description of the new season read, ''When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.''

''They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places,” the description further added.