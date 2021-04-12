Star vs Food: In the show, Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Scam 1992 fame, Pratik Gandhi will be cooking some mouthwatering dishes. And, we are all for it. WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to delicious food, we just can't resist it. However, the process of making good food is not that easy as it takes a lot of patience and hard work. But, what if we tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan is bringing your favourite celebrities to a cooking show. Wouldn't it be exciting? Recently, Kareena shared the promo of her cooking show Star vs Food. In the show, Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Scam 1992 fame, Pratik Gandhi will be cooking some mouthwatering dishes. And, we are all for it.

These celebrities are known for their talent and their work. Be it directing the film or acting in it, they are at the top for a reason. Now, these celebrities are all set for a show 'Star vs Food' where they will showcase their cooking skills.

In the promo, Kareena is seen yelling that her hands are aching while she was grating the cheese. On the other hand, Karan Johar is seen throwing tantrums as he says, "Mujhe nahi karna ye.. aur ye karte hue mere khoobsurat chehre pe daag na lag jaye.."

Malaika is also heard saying, "Never, ever, ever, ever, again." In the video, Pratik Gandhi and Arjun Kapoor were also present, who were seen laughing their heart out.

Kareena shared the post with the caption, that read, "Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin’s #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing!"

The Star vs Food show will be premiered on discovery+ on April 15.

