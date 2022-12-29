Stan Lee's 100th Birth Anniversary: Marvel Announces A Special Documentary In A Tribute To The Comic Legend

Stan Lee, the revolutionary pop culture hero of the century making our lives and childhood best as possible, was the co-creator of the iconic superheroes from The Hulk to Spider-Man. Creating the whole Marvel universe, the legendary American comic artist died in 2018 at the age of 95.

Now, paying respect and tribute to the father of Marvel Entertainment, the company took to its Twitter handle and announced the release of a documentary on the life of comic-artist Stan Lee.

In a 25-second video, released on December 28, 2022, Marvel Studios confirmed the release of a documentary on the life of Stan Lee, which will be out in 2023 and be in collaboration with Disney. The release also aligns with Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, as reported by ‘Variety.’

Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

The video montage concluded with a gradual zoom-out revealing an illustration of the multi-talented creator Stan Lee.

The video montage concluded with a gradual zoom-out revealing an illustration of the multi-talented creator Stan Lee.

The legendary comic artist has worked alongside many fellow writer-artists including Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby, where Stan Lee is prominently known for creating popular characters including The Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The X-Men, and many more.

Stan Lee retired from Marvel Entertainment in the 1990s, however, he still stayed involved with the company making his cameo appearances in many of their films, and also the Executive Producer of Marvel Productions.

Genius Brands International recently launched Stan Lee's centennial, which was then released in a new online store with three exclusive Lee-branded collections.

The entertainment company also owns the rights to the legendary comic including his voice, name, signature, likeness, and licensing of the intellectual property relating to Stan Lee which is signed on to the co-executive producer in Stan Lee's documentary.

A post from the official Twitter account Stan Lee says, "100 years ago, Stan was born in NYC. Over the last century, his work changed the pop culture landscape & influenced millions."

Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend. #StanLee100 pic.twitter.com/nsWvoumIEF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 28, 2022

Fans were quickly seen taking over the comments segment where one social media user wrote, "Inspiration. Legend. Hero. These are some of the words that came up again & again. #StanLee100," while the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'James Gunn wrote on his Twitter, "Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee, You are missed, my friend."