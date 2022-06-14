New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the Indian Film industry in shock and shattered the hearts of his fans. The fans are still grieving two years after the demise of Sushant as it has left a void in their heart. On the day of Sushant's death anniversary, fans are remembering and giving their tribute to the late actor. From his love for astronomy to becoming a household name with television shows to making it big in Bollywood, Sushant's journey has inspired millions.

Sushant, an alumnus of Delhi Technological University, dropped out of college to pursue acting and made his debut in the television industry with a Star Plus show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' in 2008. Even though he wasn't the lead hero in the show, the actor left a lasting impact on the audience and the producers. Then he went on to star as the main lead in the television show 'Pavitra Rishta', which became one of the most popular televisions of that time. Sushant's portrayal of Manav, who was an ideal husband, won the hearts of many and made him the household name. The actor participated in some dance reality shows as well, which gave him more popularity.

After acting in Pavitra Rishta for over 2 years, Sushant quit the show. He made his Bollywood dream debut with Kai Po Che and he was one of the three leads. His role of Ishaan Bhatt was loved by everyone and the actor became a star. He also proved his acting skills as a romantic hero in Shuddh Desi Romance, which also became a hit. In the mystery thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sushant channelled his mysterious side into the film and the movie was well-received by the critics.

Sushant gained immense fame and popularity after starring in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie went on to become one of the most successful films of that year and in Sushant's career and was well received by the audience as well. Then, he starred in Raabta and Drive and Sonchiriya. Even though Sonchiriya wasn't successful at the box office, the movie was praised by critics. His film Kedarnath became the second highest-grossing film of his career.

Sushant won the audience's hearts once again with the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Chhichhore. The film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards. After Sushant's demise, his last film Dil Bechara was released on the OTT platform and his portrayal of Manny was loved by everyone.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav