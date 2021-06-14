Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: On Monday, as a year was closed on to the day when the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was found dead, his co-stars from the entertainment world evoked a teary-eyed remembrance in his memory.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year on June 14 resulted in unprecedented emotional reactions from inside and outside of Mumbai’s entertainment world. On Monday, as a year was closed on to the day when the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was found dead, his co-stars from the entertainment world evoked a teary-eyed remembrance in the late actor’s memory.

SSR death anniversary: Ankita Lokhande keeps Hawan at her home

Ankita Lokhande, whose pairing with late Sushant Singh Rajput in Ekta Kapoor’s television serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ made both of them household names across India, kept a hawan at her home in Mumbai on the late actor’s first death anniversary. Ankita and Sushant reportedly dated each other for six years before finally moving apart months after Sushant formally made his debut in Hindi films.

’Will raise a toast for him’: Amit Sadh, SSR’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ co-star

Sushant made his debut in Hindi films in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel. The film instantly struck a chord with audience due to relatable friendships essayed by Sushant, Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao. A year after Sushant’s demise, Amit Sadh told Bombay Times, “I will always remember him. He has left good work behind. Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him.”

“…still numb”: Director Abhishek Kapoor on one year after ‘superstar’ SSR’s death

In his eight-year short career in Hindi film industry, Sushant acted in two films directed by Abhishek Kapoor – Kai Po Che! (2013) and Kedarnath (2018). The critically-acclaimed filmmaker hashtagged Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘superstar’, while saying he’s “still numb” a year after SSR’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

‘I hope you’ve found your peace’: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in ‘Sonchiriya’ (2019) took to Instagram and wrote an emotional post captioning a Behind-The-Scenes picture of SSR’s with herself in the attires of their respective ‘Sonchiriya’ characters.

“Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti,” Bhumi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police determined actor’s death as suicide. The Medical Board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in its report to CBI in October 2020, designated actor’s death as suicide and ruled out any struggle marks on actor’s body. The CBI, however, remains tight-lipped about its findings in the case and is yet to submit its charge sheet in the matter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma