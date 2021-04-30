SS Rajamouli's RRR marks the debut of Alia Bhatt in the south industry. She will be seen essaying the role of Sita

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Magnum opus RRR helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in the news ever since the film is announced. A few weeks ago, makers unveiled the look of Ajay Devgn after Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan. As the film is all set to release on the eve of Dussehra in October, a report is doing rounds that makers have planned to push the release date to 2022 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has been pushed to next year as Ram and NTR are left with many scenes to shoot.

"How can it release on 13 October? Both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ramcharan hasn’t shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya (featuring father and son Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan). NTR Jr also didn’t shoot this year. The plan was for them both to shoot and complete the film by July 2021. This now seems unlikely with the new Covid upsurge," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.

The source further added that makers are planning for early release in 2022, that is, RRR might hit the theatres on the eve Makar Sankranti if the pandemic situation is under control.

Talking about the film, RRR marks the debut of Alia Bhatt in the south industry. She will be seen essaying the role of Sita, a lady love of Ram Charan, while Ajay Devgn will essay the role of a leader who fights the colonial regime.

Here have a look at the first look of the RRR characters:

RRR was also in the news after SS Rajamouli announced the release date of the film making Boney Kapoor angry. There were reports that the ace producer had requested the makers of RRR to discuss with him before they finalise the release date as even he had a film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, in the pipeline to release.

