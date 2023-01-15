SS Rajamouli's 'Bollywood-Tollywood' Speech At 'RRR's US Screening Divides Twitter Users

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli-directorial movie RRR has been ruling the globe since its release. The movie recently created history after it won big at the Golden Globe Awards, but his recent words during one of the interviews seemingly offended a section of Indian audience, as evident from the micro-blogging site.

According to the HT, while talking to a group of journalists at the Directors Guild of America ahead of the screening of RRR, Rajamouli gave a little introduction about his movie. "This is not a Bollywood movie. This is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from. But I use songs to progress the film forward, move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music or dance. I use those elements to move the story forward, said the director.

Netizens have been trolling SS Rajamouli over calling RRR a Tollywood movie. A Twitter user wrote, "#RRRMovie #RRRGoesGlobal Dear @ssrajamouli #Rajamouli we know #RRR is not a #Bollywood movie, nor is it a #Tollywood movie. It's a #Indian #movie in a #BestInternationalFilm category. Your film is privileged to represent #India & not only #TeleguFilms," another one commented, "This is not a Bollywood move, this is Telgu movie from South India."

Hahahaha..... Even South industry distances itself from Anti-hindu/Anti-national Gutter called Bollywood.

SS Rajamouli on world stage... This is not a Bollywood move, this is Telgu movie from South India. 😂😂#BuycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/eUXEajNy7e — Mahakaal (@Mahakaa61950519) January 14, 2023

A netizen wrote in support of Rajamouli and tweeted, "Yes. True. Bollywood makes Hindi movies. This is regional film with Telugu language. Shouldn't regional movies get credit if they (are) good?"

The film's song Naatu Naatu recently won under the category of the Best Song at the Golden Globes Awards. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two well-known rebels who lived in the pre-independence era of the 1920s. Ram Charan played Ram, and Jr. NTR, also known as Tarak, played Bheem.