SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' To Get A Netflix Series? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's meeting with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and the unveiling of the first look of their upcoming show Heeramandi drew widespread attention on Saturday.

The series boasts a diverse cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding SLB's latest period drama, Ted Sarandos also held discussions with another Indian filmmaker.

During the Oscar promotions for RRR, SS Rajamouli had a private meeting with Ted Sarandos in Mumbai, despite his busy schedule. Rajamouli, known for creating the blockbuster hit Baahubali, was seen heading to the meeting immediately after attending the Heeramandi event with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It is worth noting that Netflix was planning to create a series based on Baahubali, but the project was put on hold for reasons that were not disclosed by the creators.

However, following the private meeting between Rajamouli and Sarandos, there is speculation in the film industry that the ambitious Baahubali series might be making a comeback.

RRR is among the leading contenders for an Oscar award, particularly in the Best Original Song category. Moreover, Sarandos has publicly expressed his admiration for Rajamouli's film.

In 2022, the head of Netflix, praising RRR on Facebook, urged people to watch it, saying that it is a "craziest thrill ride of a movie" and "a blast" to watch with English subtitles. He wrote, "If you have not yet checked out RRR on Netflix, you must. It is the craziest thrill ride of a movie you will see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles) it is a blast."

While attention is currently focused on RRR, the Baahubali series also holds a special place in Rajamouli's heart, and this meeting with Sarandos may be the first step towards its revival.