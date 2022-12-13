SS Rajamouli Talks About Hindi Cinema's Downfall In 2022; 'High Fees To Actors, Directors'

2022 has been a great year for the South Film Industry. Films like RRR, Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Sita Ramam, and more shattered all the records, thereby dominating the Indian Box Office.

Ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, whose RRR has been creating waves globally, is one of the biggest films in India this year and recently, he talked about Hindi cinema's downfall in 2022.

Opening up about hefty fees that the actors demand in the Hindi film industry, Rajamouli said in a conversation with Film Companion, "What happened was once the corporates started to come into the Hindi films, and started paying high fees to actors, directors, companies, the hunger to succeed has come down a little bit."

The filmmaker also talked about his secret formula for a successful movie. He said, "I don't think there is any secret formula. Two things I would say are - basically having a connection with the audience, and not getting too comfortable. If you get too comfortable, you get too complacent. If your film is doing good business at the moment of the announcement, then you tend to get complacent."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's period drama film RRR has bagged two major nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. While the movie has been nominated under the category of Non-English Language category, the film's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.