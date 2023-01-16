SS Rajamouli Says He Is 'On Top Of The World' As James Cameron Watched 'RRR' Twice

Iconic Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has become a fan of SS Rajamouli, who is the director of the critically acclaimed period epic RRR. He rushed to Twitter on Monday to express his enthusiasm over the news that Cameron had enjoyed his film so much that he recommended it to his wife and watched it one more time with her.

"The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both," he wrote.

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

In the two images posted by Rajamouli, he can be seen holding hands with Cameron while having a casual conversation with the Avatar director as his wife looks on. In the second picture, however, they appear to be in a very deep conversation.

RRR's MM Keeravani, also took to the micro-blogging site to share his excitement. "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score!!! Ocean full of excitement," he remarked.

The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3PrrhMUAIx — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

Fans extolled Rajamouli and his accomplishments in the comments section. One user wrote, "This is priceless. Waited for this moment for years (sic)," while another said, "Amazed by Rajamouli's reach on global level. He's literally on top of the world (sic)." "Sir, this is the most glorious day for all of us here in India (sic)." a third commented.

The period action drama RRR is now on a winning streak as it took home two Critics' Choice Awards. The movie won awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film. SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya received the prize for Best Foreign Language Film, while MM Keeravaani received the award for Best Original Song.

However, the Critics' Choice Awards win came after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes victory for Best Original Song. The film's music composer, MM Keeravaani, accepted the award and thanked the audience. During his speech, he also praised Rajamouli for his vision and support.

Recently Rajamouli met renowned American director Steven Spielberg, whose works include ET, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and The Fabelmans.

In a photo that he shared on Twitter, Rajamouli appeared awestruck as he posed in front of Spielberg. In the second picture, he was seen posing with MM Keeravani. "I just met GOD!!!” Rajamouli wrote.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

RRR is a historical drama that takes place in the 1920s and is focused on the relationship of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, two freedom fighters each of whom made a significant contribution to the Independence movement. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.