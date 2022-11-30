SS Rajamouli Reacts To RRR Being Called A ‘Queer’ Story: ‘Every Gesture Doesn’t Need To Have A Meaning To It’

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ stormed the box-office with its blockbuster success. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads, the film became one of the highest grossing films of Indian cinema of all time.

In an interview with an American website, Rajamouli spoke about the importance of showing male friendship on-screen. "One thing I have noticed, once social media exploded and various people started commenting on various topics in any art form—I’ll talk about film, because that’s my area—filmmakers started taking (those comments) seriously and trying to be politically correct about everything,” the ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker was quoted as saying to rogerebert.com.

“If you’re trying not to offend this person and not to offend that person, in essence, you’re losing the flavor of your story, You can’t be continuously worried about what people are going to say. That would be a very dishonest way of filmmaking,” SS Rajamouli added in his interview.

The filmmaker added “As a storyteller, my allegiance is to the story, not to anyone else. Everyone else comes later. Nowadays, I see two guys afraid to even put their hands over one another’s shoulders. They worry about what people might think. What the bloody hell? You’re friends! Every gesture doesn’t need to have a meaning to it. You’re friends. What’s wrong with showing that? I don’t know", he concluded.

Talking about ‘RRR’, a spiritual sequel to the film was recently confirmed by its writer, legendary screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad. Spilling the beans about the same, SS Rajamouli confirmed the news and said in a press interaction, “My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story”.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, ‘RRR’ recently released in Japan and became a huge hit worldwide.