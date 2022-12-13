  • News
  • Entertainment

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Express Gratitude As 'RRR' Bags Two Golden Globe Nominations

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan headed to their respective Twitter handles and expressed gratitude as film bagged two nominations at Golden Globe Awards 2023.

By Swati Singh
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 05:52 PM IST
Minute Read
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Express Gratitude As 'RRR' Bags Two Golden Globe Nominations
A still from RRR's shooting, featuring SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. (Image: Twitter/@Sai_Mohan_999)

Ace Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama film RRR has been creating waves all across the globe. The movie has now been nominated under two categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. While the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film has been nominated under the category of Non-English Language category, its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

Expressing gratitude over the same, actor Ram Charan headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli
garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

SS Rajamouli congratulated the film's entire team and tweeted, "Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout."

Feeling 'delighted' over film's stepping into Golden Globe Awards' nomination list, Jr NTR also took to his Twitter space and wrote, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."

RRR was a huge success in India as well as in the United States. In a conversation with Empire, Rajamouli shared the reason for this global success. He said that 'RRR's' "unapologetic heroism and its action sequences are the reason for the film's thunderous success."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.