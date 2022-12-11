SS Rajamouli Opens Up About Success Of 'Kantara': 'You Don't Need Big-Scale Film..'

The South Indian film industry is not just limited to the South and has found a huge fan following nationwide. From KGF to RRR to Kantara, this year we saw some of the best movies in regional cinema. RRR director SS Rajamouli has opened up about the success of Kantara and said that big-budgeted films are not always required to do big numbers.

“Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that," he told Film Companion.

He further added, "As an audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing."

Both RRR and Kantara became one of the most successful movies of 2022 and showed good performance at the box office.

Recently, SS Rajamouli won Best Director at The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Meanwhile, the filmmaker revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel.

According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR has been submitted to the Oscars 2023 independently for consideration in categories including--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

"We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the official statement reads.

Talking about Kantara. the movie is now streaming on Prime Video. It was recently released on Netflix in English and Hindi as well.