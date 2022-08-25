SS Rajamouli On Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: 'Created A World Which Was Not Easy To Create'

Famous director SS Rajamouli recently reviewed one of the most-anticipated films of this year -- Brahmastra. The movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role is just a few days away to hit the big screen. The film will be released on September 9 on big screens and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. After reviewing the film, Rajamouli said that the director of the film Ayan Mukerji has created a world which was not easy to create.

"Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It's not an easy job. It's not a fairy tale but a commercial way of telling a story. But the film also says that love is the strongest of all astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra. Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra and Brahmastra – love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything," Rajamouli said at a pre-release promotional event.

"Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before -- the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas, as children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey since 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey," he further added.

"I gave five years of my life to Baahubali 2. Here, we have a person who gave 10 years of his life for a vision he believed in. I saw a vision in Ayan's narration, and wanted to support it," the filmmaker concluded.

Meanwhile, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia are promoting the film in full swing. The trio have been spotted at several places regarding the promotion of the movie. Recently, Ranbir, Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli were spotted in Chennai for the promotion of the film. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli will be presenting the film in Telugu.